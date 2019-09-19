Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa inaugurated a website and Research Center for the Supreme Court, saying that no institution including the school and madrassa cannot progress without technology.

The CJP also distributed shields among the staff of NADRA and Supreme Court.

As per the ceremony, a Supreme Court IT Committee under the supervision of Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has collaborated with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to establish a live video link between the principal seat and its four branch registries. It is already paying dividends by making it cost-effective for lawyers and litigants to participate in case proceedings via their nearest registry instead of having to travel to Islamabad. NADRA has also helped the Supreme Court to launch a new website for the Apex court.

Recently, the New Judicial Year event was also broadcast live to all 4 Registries simultaneously using this system.

Modern website features and tools have been introduced such as an Online Case Search with the provision of complete history of any case of the Court. A new 'Judgment search' and a 'Cause List search' in which users will be able to use multiple search parameters to help study the important case law, with the ability to print in a PDF format. Other features include important news highlights, a museum gallery, Judge Profiles and a Photo Gallery highlighting the architectural marvel of the Supreme Court Building.

The new dynamic website has been built from the ground-up with the end-users in mind, i.e., the Judges, advocates, and most importantly the litigants. The primary goal is to guarantee the Ease of Litigation as per the vision of the Chief Justice.