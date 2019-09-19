Share:

Lahore - Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique said the authority in view of the increasing demand for trained drivers in the country is launching driving courses in collaboration with Punjab Traffic Police.

He said this during a meeting with Additional IG Traffic Police Punjab Mazhar Farooq. “It was mutually decided during the meeting that these courses will be held in all nine divisions of the province to impart driving skills to 6,500 students per annum. LTV Driving licences would be issued to successful students upon completion of the course. “

Ali Salman said that the influx of international companies in the market has created job opportunities for trained drivers and the provision of quality training by traffic police would help grab placement opportunities for Tevta trained drivers. An MOU would be inked by TEVTA and Punjab Traffic Police soon.