MIRPUR (AJK) - A delegation of Turkish journalists Wednesday visited AJK capital Muzaffarabad and Chakhoti town to take stock of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC). According to ISPR, the delegation was briefed about Indian ceasefire violations and targeting civil population along the Line of Control. The delegation also met victims of the recent Indian ceasefire violations. Later, Turkish journalists visited Central Press Club and interacted with local newsmen. Earlier, the delegation visited ISPR - Inter Services Public Relations in Rawalpindi. The delegation was briefed about Pakistan-India February standoff, situation along LoC, Working Boundary and human rights violations in the under siege Indian Occupied Kashmir including implications for regional peace.