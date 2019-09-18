Share:

Rawalpindi-Two dengue patients including a woman died at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on Wednesday bringing the death toll to 5 in the last 48 hours, informed sources.

Of the deceased, Muhammad Sagheer, 42, a resident of Gorakhpur Adiala Road, died in Intensive Caring Unit (ICU) in the morning, sources said.

He was diagnosed with dengue five days back and was admitted to the hospital, source said.

Suriya was admitted in High Dependency Unit (HDU) where she died, sources added.

She was suffering from mosquito-borne decease and rushed to hospital some four days ago by her family, they said.

Medical Superintendent (MS) BBH Dr Raffique confirmed the two deaths of the dengue patients while talking to The Nation in his office.

Punjab has been struggling to contain a massive outbreak of dengue this year. Rawalpindi, its densely-populated city, has been at the centre of the outbreak.

The district government spokesperson said 506 people were hospitalised with dengue since the beginning of this year. Of them, 322 were declared dengue confirmed patients, she said.

So far, a total of five patients had died of dengue fever in Allied Hospitals, she said.

While on the other hand, the dengue raised his ugly head in several areas including Awan Colony (commonly known as Christian Colony) at Fatima Villa, Gulbahar Colony, Airport Housing Society, Gulraiz, Rawat, Commercial Market, Adiala Road, Sadiq Town, Mumtaz Market, Morgah, Gorakhpur, Shahpur And many other localities affecting the residents in big numbers. Many of them were moved to private hospitals for medical treatment, according to a survey conducted by The Nation.

“Currently, several thousand dengue patients are being treated at private hospitals and clinics across the city,” said a senior doctor, working in government sector, during a chat with The Nation.

He said the Allied Hospitals have very limited space for the dengue affected patients and it was not possible for doctors to entertain the influx of patients pouring across the city.

Meanwhile, Advisor to CM on Health Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi paid a visit to Allied Hospitals and reviewed the arrangements made by the administrations to treat the dengue patients.

Upon his visit to BBH, the advisor was received by MS Dr Raffique and other senior and junior doctors. The Advisor inspected all the wards where the doctors examining the dengue patients and expressed his satisfaction over the cleanliness and the hard work of team of MS BBH.

Later on, Advisor to CM Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi also visited Dhoke Kala Khan where the team recovered dengue larvae from scores of houses. The advisor was accompanied by ADC (HQ) Saima Younis, Additional Director Health Services Dr Nahim, CEO Health Dr Suhail and Arif Faheem. The Advisor guided the people to overwhelm the outbreak of dengue in their areas.

He said the government is making utmost efforts to control the outbreak of dengue in the province.

A meeting was also held under the chair of Advisor to CM on Health in DC Office which was attended by senior and junior officers of District government and the health department.

Addressing the meeting, Muhammad Hanif said the government has adopted a zero tolerance policy regarding dengue cases. He said CM Usman Buzdar has directed the heads of all the Allied Hospitals for providing adequate health facilities to the dengue patients.

He said dengue cases are on rise due to scorching heat; therefore the teams should concentrate on indoor and outdoor surveillance. He said the SOPs made by government to wipe out menace of dengue should be applied in true letter and spirit.