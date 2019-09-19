Share:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his accompanying delegation may not be able to attend the annual UN General Assembly meeting in New York as the United States has so far failed to issue visa for the visit, as per a report by The Tehran Times.

According to the plan, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to leave Tehran for New York on Friday and the president on Monday.

If the visas are not issued within this day, the visit is likely to be cancelled.

Fissures have emerged between the United States and the European Union since President Trump backed out of the US-Iran deal. While sanctions have been imposed against Iran, many traditional US allies continue to trade with the pariah nation, and have called the American actions unilateral in nature.

The US accuses Iran of organizing the missile-strikes on the Saudi Aramco oil complex that occurred earlier this week, although no evidence has been presented to prove this claim. Japanese intelligence has upheld Iran's claim that it was not involved in the attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Iran has been accused of financing the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have been at war with Saudi Arabia since 2015. US Secretary of State maintains that Iran committed an "act of war" by attacking Saudi infrastructure, although Houthi rebels immediately claimed the attack.