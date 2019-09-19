Share:

Lahore - PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has expressed concern and alarm over the worsening situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir because of New Delhi’s atrocious lockdown.

Shehbaz paid tribute to brave Kashmiris who had stood their ground against brutal acts of Indian occupying forces over the past 45 days of crushing curfew and use of brutal force in the valley.

This curfew had proved that rejection of India’s illegal annexation was so massive and unanimous that New Delhi could not afford to give basic human freedoms to people of Occupied Kashmir, he said. Shehbaz said the inability of international bodies and civilised nations to end India’s tyrannical lockdown, raised serious questions. He expressed disappointment and concern over procrastinating approach by world leaders and bodies that was leading this crisis towards an irreversible regional disaster. He said the govt of India would be held accountable for every single drop of Kashmiri’s blood spilt in this struggle for freedom. India’s desperate measures in its frustration were proof of how weak its federation was getting and how close it was to total disintegration. The National Assembly opposition leader said God Almighty has promised victory to those who remain steadfast and struggle through the worst times. The Kashmiris had fulfilled that prophecy was inches away from their destiny of freedom from India’s despotism.

He called on international bodies and Islamic cooperation blocs to ensure humanitarian aid for the people of the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Shehbaz paid tribute to the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives to unprovoked firing by Indian forces across the Line of Control.

He said that Pakistanis would continue standing by their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom. The nation had great love, passion and vigor for the Kashmir cause, he said.