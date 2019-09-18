Share:

LONDON-Thrill-seekers (and billionaires) will get the chance to live in the world’s tallest residential building from next year.

Those who are scared of heights should look away now - Central Park Tower on so-called Billionaire’s Row in New York City’s Manhattan district has 112 floors and reaches 1,550 feet (472 metres).

It will overtake the world’s current tallest residential building, 432 Park Avenue, which is 0.6 miles (97 metres) away, by 152.5ft (46.5 metres).

With views of Central Park and landmarks like the Chrysler Building and the George Washington Bridge, owners of the 179 flats will literally be able to reach for the sky.