peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed yesterday that around 1,000 community schools would be set up in the province besides reopening of the maktab/masjid schools while 30,000 more teachers would be recruited including 5,000 from the merged districts.

The KP Public-Private Partnership Bill, 2020 was also introduced in the assembly.

Speaking on the assembly floor, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub said that the teachers would be hired through a testing service to ensure capable teachers.

The NTS is no-loss, no-profit agency and the province would not use the services of an agency located outside the province, the minister said.

He added that sites for the schools would be identified through Frontier Education Foundation. He said 8,000 schools would be solarized and missing facilities provided to them.

Earlier, the debate was initiated by ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak, who said that in 2013 the then finance minister had announced education emergency in the province.

He said that after the 18th Amendment, education was the provincial domain, but announcement about the introduction of uniform syllabus came from Islamabad, which was a violation of the Constitution.

He said all tests were being conducted through testing agencies and one testing agency NTS collected Rs55 billion from candidates of the province during the last three years. He questioned who owned the testing agencies, and sought an inquiry by an accountability institution into the anomalies in the name of testing.

PML-N’s Yousaf Zaman said the educational institutions destroyed in the 2005 earthquake were yet to be restored despite the lapse of 15 years. He said schools in his constituency lacked teachers while maktab schools had been shut.

ANP’s Khushdil Khan said Article 25-A, Articles 37 and 38 state that provision of education to every child is the state responsibility, but that even after 74 years, millions of children are out of school.

Nisar Mohmand said that 15,000 students from the erstwhile FATA region could not avail the facility of online classes, so how they could compete with students from other parts of the province.

The MPA from Mohmand district said the testing agencies were fleecing the poor students. A polytechnic institute in our area was closed due to the non-provision of teachers, he complained.

ANP’s Bahadur Khan stated that Bacha Khan Model School in Munda area of Lower Dir had been closed and the two girls and two boys’ schools in his constituency were without staff while many others needed renovation works.

Mir Kalam Wazir said that according to a survey, there was no girl school in 122 union councils in the merged districts.

After merger, it was promised that the quota for students from ex-Fata would remain intact and scholarships would also be provided to the tribal students, but many educational institutions of the country have withdrawn the quota and charging the students fees, he said.

Mufti Hassamudin of JUI said that madrassas were playing their role in educating the poor students.

He complained that the quota of ex-FATA students had been abolished in educational institutions, which he termed an injustice with people of underdeveloped areas.

The session was adjourned with no appointed date for the next session.