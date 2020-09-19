Share:

KASUR - Ten raiding teams have been constituted in the district to catch the kidnappers of three infants in Allahabad and Kanganpur police limits.

DPO Kasur, Zahid Nawaz Marwat, while talking to media said geo-fencing had been started of the aforementioned areas and added that the accused would be arrested soon. The police said the kidnappers, a man and a woman, took away the 16-day-old boy Ayyan Ali of Yaseen when he and his wife were working at a brick kiln in Kanganpur area.

Another incident occurred in Bahgewal area in Allahabad police limits where two unidentified women abducted six-day-old baby girl of one Abbas. In the third incident, 20-days-old baby boy of Niaz Ahmad, r/o Bongi Kullian, was kidnapped by an unknown accused who entered the house after scaling the wall. Concerned police registered cases against the accused and raids were being conducted to arrest the accused and recover the kidnapped babies.