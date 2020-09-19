Share:

11 more teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's educational institutions, taking the total to 30 since random sampling began.

According to the KP health department, two of the infected teachers belong to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, one to Sarhad University, Peshawar, and eight others to government higher secondary schools in Kohat, Charsadda and Upper Kurram. All affected teachers have been asked to self-quarantine, however, their educational institutions remain open.