Novel Coronavirus has infected 32 students and two members of school staff in Punjab. 89 students and workers have also contracted the disease in Sindh.

According to details, coronavirus cases are surging after reopening of educational institutions on September 15. Thirteen teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while one university and 10 schools have been closed after some students got infected in Balochistan.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Education and professional training Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday said that health of students is government’s top priority.

Shafqat Mahmood, in a tweet today, assured “Any decision we make will be guided by the advice of Health Ministry and decision to open [educational institutions] was taken with great care.”

The Federal Minister said that closure of schools, colleges and universities for six months has deeply affected students and any hasty decision to close the institutions will ‘destroy’ education.

Meanwhile, Sindh has postponed second phase of reopening of educational institutions.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said in a news conference that the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not followed 100% at the government schools but situation was relatively better.

“Classes from fifth to eighth will not resume on September 21 and situation will be analyzed after a week. Middle classes can be started on September 28 if condition improves but will be postponed if situation deteriorates.

“The government will make no compromise on the health of students.”