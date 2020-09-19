Share:

ISLAMABAD-President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Friday made a telephone call to President Dr. Arif Alvi and exchanged views on Pakistan-Turkmenistan bilateral relations, implementation of TAPI Gas Pipeline project, and TAP Power Transmission lines.

They expressed satisfaction over the existing relationship and emphasised the need to further strengthen and diversify trade, economic and energy cooperation between the two brotherly countries, said a press statement issued by media office of the President.

President Dr. Arif Alvi underscored the need for early operationalisation of TAPI project that would go a long way in further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

While underlining the significance of CPEC, the President said that the Corridor would boost regional connectivity and countries of the region particularly Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics would tremendously benefit from its road and railway infrastructure.

He also highlighted the importance of Gwadar seaport which offered shortest route to Turkmenistan and suggested, in this regard, early finalisation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on sister port relationship between the ports of Gwadar and Turkmenbashi.

The President Dr Arif Alvi apprised President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov about Pakistan’s policy of smart lockdown that successfully contained the Corona pandemic.

He appreciated the remarkable measures taken by the Government of Turkmenistan in curbing the spread of the virus.

Both sides discussed the Afghan peace process and stressed the need for early peaceful solution to the long-drawn war.

The President highlighted the brutalities and human rights violations being committed by the Indian government against the innocent population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He stated that international community needed to take note of the grave human rights situation in IIOJK to stop India from committing human rights violations in the Valley.

The President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed online meetings of existing institutional mechanisms between the two countries such as Joint Governmental Commissions and Joint Working Groups on trade, communications, agriculture, industry, transport, and science and technology so as to enhance cooperation in these areas.

Turkmenistan President invited President Dr Arif Alvi to participate in the international conference titled “Policy of Neutrality and its Importance in ensuring International Peace, Security and Sustainable Development” scheduled to be held in Ashgabat in 2021.

President Arif Alvi felicitated President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the people of Turkmenistan on the 25th Anniversary of the Permanent Neutrality being celebrated this year.

He also thanked his counterpart for making telephone call, saying such interactions at high levels would bring the two brotherly countries further closer.