Share:

LAHORE - Every person residing in this country is citizen of Pakistan before being follower of any religion and it is responsibility of state to protect life and property of every citizen said Commandant National Highways Motorway Police (NHMP), Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam while addressing a seminar titled “Road Safety with Sikh and Chiristian Community” held at NHMP Training College Sheikhupura on Friday.

The event was attended by Bishop of Lahore Arch Bishop Sebastian Francis Shaw and other Christian leaders, Chairman Punjab Sikh Sangat Sardar Gopal Singh Chawala and other Sikh leaders and large number of officers of Motorway Police.

Addressing the audience of the seminar Commandant NHMP Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said that many precious lives can be saved by creating awareness about road safety and traffic rules and National Highways & Motorway Police will utilise all its resources to educate the people about adopting safety measures and following traffic rules.

DIG Mehboob Aslam informed that if the current ratio of road crashes continues, road crashes will be third biggest reason of death in 2030.

He further added that it is imperative upon every citizen to play his role for creating awareness about road safety rules and traffic laws. Arch Bishop Sebastian Francis Shaw said on the occasion that he is first Pakistani before being a Christian religious leader and prosperity of Pakistan is his strong desire.

He further said that he is proud that departments like Motorway Police are present in Pakistan, who believes in protection of life and property of its citizen.

Chairman Punjab Sikh Sangat Sardar Gopal Singh Chawala said that he wanted to work together with Motorway Police to make our national highways safe for commuters.

At the end of event, a road safety and Green & Clean Pakistan drive walk was also organised. The walk was led by DIG Mehboob Aslam and attended by Sikh and Christian communities. DIG Mehboob Aslam informed that through this walk he wanted to create awareness among the masses to realize the dream of green and clean Pakistan.

At the end of the event DIG Mehboob Aslam distributed shields among leaders of Sikh and Christian community.