Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday telephoned several opposition parties' leader and

invited them to the All Parties' Conference (APC) being hosted by the PPP at a hotel in Islamabad.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari telephoned the leader of Balochistan National Party-Mengal, Sardar Akhtar Mengal and inquired about his health and thanked him for sending a delegation of his party to participate in the APC.

Chairman PPP also telephoned the leader of National Party, Abdul Malik and extended the invitation for participation in APC which he graciously accepted.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari telephoned Asrarullah Zehri, the leader of Balochistan National Party-Awami and discussed country's political situation with him. Chairman PPP also telephoned Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, the leader of Qaumi Watan Party and invited him to participate in the APC being held on Sunday (September 20). Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao graciously accepting the invitation assured the participation.