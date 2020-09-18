Share:

ISLAMABAD-Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited onscreen for the first time in decades with a risqué scene during a star-studded table read of 1982 movie Fast Times AtRidgemont High. The actor, 56, took on the role of Brad Hamilton, originally played by Judge Reinhold, 63, while his ex-wife Jennifer, 51, played high school ‘sex queen’ Linda Barrett, portrayed by Phoebe Cates, 57, in the coming-of-age teenage dramedy. The former couple shared a screen together during the film’s daydream sequence which takes place after Brad arrives at a pool party hosted by his younger sister Stacy Hamilton, played by Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, 52. Jennifer wore a red bikini top over a white tank top for the scene during the live virtual table read and Brad brought a pirate hat for his character’s fast-food restaurant employee costume.