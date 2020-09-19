Share:

Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Ameerul Azim has said that bringing Islamic revolution in the country is the ultimate goal of the JI.

Addressing a ceremony of the JI joining by the workers of different parties on Saturday, he said the people had tested all the major political parties in past many decades and now they wanted a real change.

Ameerul Azim said the feudal lords, imperialist class always were the part of three big parties and skipping one to join another remained their practice for years. He said the JI would appear a biggest political force in coming local government elections.

Meanwhile, JI Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch said that unity of the opposition parties on solid pro-public agenda could make some positive impact on the future politics as it was not a question who was attending the APC and who was addressing it.

He said holding the APC was the constitutional and political right of the opposition parties. But, he said, the so far politics of the mainstream opposition parties proved that they and the government were on the same page when it came to the slavery of the country before the international power, election of the Senate chairman or extension to the military courts.

Expressing his good wishes for the opposition parties conference, Information Secretary JI Qaisar Sharif said that the people of Pakistan would be waiting for the outcome of the moot scheduled to be held on Sunday.

He said the JI had already conveyed to the opposition leaders that it could not attend the APC without clear agenda. He said the people were no more ready to accept the self-centered interest based politics of the three main parties which had been deceiving the public for decades. He said the JI would start a campaign for the reforms in electoral system and local government polls.