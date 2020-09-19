Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has lauded role of Chinese entrepreneurs especially the achievements of China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) for socio-economic work in Pakistan

He said that Pakistan and China have a good tradition of helping each other and going through thick and thin together.

According to a report by Gwadar Pro, the ambassador said this during a meeting Wang Jianping, chairman of CRCC in Beijing yesterday.

The two sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation on infrastructure projects.

The CRCC has built several major projects under CPEC in Pakistan, including the Phase II project of Thar Coal Mine and the Karakoram Highway reroute project of Dasu Hydropower Station.

The Pakistani envoy said that CRCC had built many quality projects for Pakistan. In the period of COVID-19 pandemic, CRCC and the people of Pakistan have helped each other, demonstrating the responsibility of Chinese companies.

He hoped that CRCC will take an active part in Pakistan’s infrastructure construction. He believed that bilateral cooperation will yield fruitful results.

The ambassador further said that when the Pakistani government met lots of difficulties to develop the Saindak mine, it was the prompt decision of MCC to contract for infrastructure construction and lease the operation that broke the impasses.