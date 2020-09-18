Share:

Our Prophet Muhammad PBUH said cleanliness is half of faith.

Cleanliness is not the thing to be adopted forcefully. Indeed, it is a good habit to keep oneself healthy as a healthy life is a blessing and a great asset of all kind of wealth.

In fact, cleanliness is very necessary, whether it is personal cleanliness, environmental cleanliness, pet animal cleanliness, workplace cleanliness and inward or outward purification. It also needs to be kept in schools, colleges, offices and homes. We all should be highly aware of how to maintain cleanliness in our daily lives. It is very simple to include cleanliness in our habit.

We should never compromise with cleanliness. It is as necessary as food and water for us.

It should be practised from childhood which could only be taught by parents alone as home is the first school and mother is the first teacher. We can keep our physical and mental health strong with the help of a clean environment.

All the developed nations and countries of the world value cleanliness a lot so if we want to be a healthy and wealthy nation, we must follow in their example.

We must remain neat and clean. Keeping in view the present scenario of Karachi, which owing to moonsoon rains, has invited multiple diseases like dengue, fever, cough and flu. These diseases have proved harmful for people and children in particular. The dearth of cleanliness is very clear in every nook and corner. Stakeholders must make it clean before the opening of schools.

FARMAN ALI SHAHANI,

Karachi.