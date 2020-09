Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Sajjada Nasheen Sial Sharif Pir Hameed-ud-Din Sialvi. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members. Usman Buzdar in a condolence message prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this loss with equanimity