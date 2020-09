Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape-cum-murder of 10-year-old boy in Ferozwala and sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura. The Chief Minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and initiate legal action against him. He further directed to ensure justice to the bereaved family of the deceased child.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the affected family.