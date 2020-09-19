Share:

Pakistan on Saturdy has reported 7 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 305,031. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,415.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 645 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 133,362 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 98,272 in Punjab, 37,270 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,086 in Islamabad, 14,138 in Balochistan, 2,491 in Azad Kashmir and 3,412 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,459 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,226 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 180 in Islamabad, 81 in GB and 66 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,126,380 coronavirus tests and 35,720 in last 24 hours. 292,044 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 562 patients are in critical condition.