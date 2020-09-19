Share:

Islamabad-The area magistrate in federal capital on Friday sent the PPP local leader Nasir Abbas Khan Bungu who is facing charges of raping a girl on gunpoint to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand after a team of police told judge that they have completed investigation from the accused and needed no more custody of him.

Civil Judge/Area Magistrate Malik Aman sent the accused Nasir Bungu to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand despite the prosecutor Munawer Akhter Abbasi argued the judge to grant police extension in physical remand of accused.

On 7/9/2020, a girl lodged complaint with PS Karachi Company that she was raped by Nasir Abbas Khan on gunpoint after luring her for a job. Police rounded up the alleged rapist after filing a case against him.

A team of investigators of PS Karachi Company brought the handcuffed PPP leader Nasir Bungu before the court of area magistrate Malik Aman and pleaded the interrogation from accused was done and his physical custody was no more needed by police.

Opposing the arguments, Munawer Akhter Abbasi told judge the police are taking side of accused and had not produced the accused to Forensic Laboratory Lahore for some essential tests. Therefore, the court should extend the physical remand of the accused. However, the judge turned down the request of lawyer and sent the accused to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.

After court hearing, the victim girl along with scores of relatives and residents of Jhangi Syedan had staged a protest demo in court premises and urged the PM and CJs of apex courts to provide her with justice because the rapist and his gang are hurling threats of dire consequences.

“I have been raped by Nasir Bangu on gunpoint and I just want justice and nothing else,” said a placard held by victim girl during protest demo.

Meanwhile, top bosses of Islamabad police have suspended Sub Inspector (SI) Zamir Ul Hassan, who was investigating rape case, and served show cause notice to Station House Officer (SHO) PS Karachi Company SI Salim Raza for conducting faulty investigation and taking side of the rape accused besides pressurising the victim to pardon the rapist.

Likewise, SP Saddar Zone Sarfraz Virk sent a show cause notice to SHO PS Karachi Company SI Salim Raza allegedly for pressuring the victim to pardon the accused. He also tasked SDPO Margalla to hold inquiry against SHO and submit his report.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed posted on his social media handler, “Taking action, SP Saddar was ordered for thorough inquiry. If anyone would be found involved, he would face strict disciplinary action.”