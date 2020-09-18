Share:

The most important field in information technology is cybersecurity. The most talked-about issues among cybersecurity experts today relates to how to protect connected devices over the internet like software, hardware and data from cyber-attacks. To combat cybercrime, the government and intelligence sectors have to make a lot of strategies.

Across the world, people are addicted to social media- the main concern here is how to secure the data we give to these social media networks from outside attacks. This is the biggest issue nowadays, which is facing by the people to protect their data from hackers.

MS YUMNA IFTIKHAR,

Lahore.