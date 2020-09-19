Share:

islamabad -Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed on Friday placed three station house officers under suspension on charges of incompetency, failure in curbing street crime and house robberies in their jurisdictions. Those police officers, who were shown the door by DIG Operations, have been identified as SHO Police Station (PS) Sabzi Mandi SI Imran Haider, SHO PS Ramna SI Rashid Gujar and SHO PS Shehzad Town Inspector Hakim Khan Niazi. Show cause notices have also been served to them on directives of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, according to a police spokesman. Similarly, DIG Operations also issued orders of posting and transfers of four police officers, the spokesman said. He added SI Tariq Rauf was transferred from CIA by DIG and posted as new SHO PS Ramna. SI Muhammad Iqbal was appointed as SHO Sabzi Mandi whereas SHO PS Tarnol SI Tipu Sultan was also transferred and posted as SHO PS Shehzad Town, he said.

SHO PS Bhara Kahu SI Haider Ali was also transferred and posted as SHO Secretariat by DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, he mentioned.

Inspector Fayyaz Ahmed Ranjha, who was serving as SHO PS CTD Islamabad, was transferred and posted as Incharge Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) with immediate effect, the spokesman told media.

All the newly appointed SHOs have assumed their charge as per directions of DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed.