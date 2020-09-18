Share:

LAHORE-President of University of Management & Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hassan Murad is of the view that there was no proper town planning in the past, therefore people are facing problems of residence, traffic and law & order. Urbanization has grown to its fastest pace in Pakistan and it is projected that by 2030, more than 250 million citizens would be residing in metropolitans and densely populated cities will have resulted in unequal access to vital services to the citizens as Karachi city is suffering; he added. President UMT expressed that the educational institutions must play their active role in solving these issues. Department of City and Regional Planning in University of Management and Technology (UMT) is playing a vital role in the development of town planning by working with the government of Punjab. UMT is providing helping hands to build cities on modern lines. Ibrahim Murad also shared that efforts must be made at different levels to solve these problems of haphazardly growing cities and towns. Pakistan’s growing urbanization problem can only be resolved when the government and policy makers must pay focused attention on preparing professionals with requisite skill and training to solve the major problems arising due to urbanization as it is the need of the hour.