LAHORE-Pakistan’s most versatile collaborative working space is now open for business. Located at Plot # 148, Block A, Banker Co-operative Housing Society, opposite DHA Phase-V, Lahore, eHaus has been designed for entrepreneurs, freelancers, academic organisations, young startups and technology enthusiasts to collaborate and develop an inclusive work environment at a very affordable price range. The launch of the eHaus is directed to support and re built small size businesses that were adversely affected due to the pandemic lockdown. eHaus coworking space is a sub project of an ITS360 Information Technology Solutions 360 Pvt. Ltd, Pakistan’s emerging technology solutions company. eHausis co-founded by Irfan Farooq and Maqsood Ahmed possessing a combined working experience of over 20 years in information technology. With an aim to build a community that would foster the digital economy in Pakistan, eHaus is reimagining the conventional working environment in line with global standards. Speaking about the concept and Idea behind the inception of eHaus co-founder Irfan Farooq said: “When we got that idea to build a co working space, our main target was to give a platform to our young entrepreneurs not only just work but to share their ideas with each other. eHaus also gives me the opportunity to share my experience and share my knowledge with these young and very talented men and women. These spaces are becoming increasingly popular worldwide. The concept of co working spaces is not just limited to digital nomads, entrepreneurs or startups, major corporations are also opting to work from such environment. The best part of working in a co working space is that it’s like working out at a gym. You’ll always push yourself harder at the gym because of the other people around you.” eHaus currently offers fully furnished offices encompassing meeting rooms, skype room, event halls and shared spaces. Apart from this, the new space also has its own built in roof top café and gym all equipped with the state of the art technology as value addition.