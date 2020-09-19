Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has linked his participation in the All Parties Conference (APC) with inclusion of demand of dissolution of assemblies in the APC’s agenda.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded of the opposition parties to include the dissolution of assemblies as an option in agenda of the upcoming APC. An informed source in JUI-F told The Nation that all the small opposition parties including JUI-F had strong reservations over the agenda of upcoming APC proposed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The sources revealed that all the small parties especially JUI-F has demanded the PPP and PML-N to include the dissolution of assemblies in agenda of the APC. However, the major opposition parties are of the view that they had to give tough time to the government within the Parliament House and dissolution of assemblies was never an option, said the sources.

The sources further said that if the opposition parties did not include the option of dissolution of assemblies in the agenda then Maulana Fazlur Rehman would send his delegation to the APC and will not participate in the APC personally.

Meanwhile, sources within opposition’s Rehbar Committee told The Nation that all the small opposition parties had already strong reservations over the attitude of the PPP and PML-N; however, once again they were not going to give real tough time to the government, added the sources. The sources further said that if the PPP and PML-N failed to include their demands in the agenda of the upcoming APC then they will think over a separate movement against the government in upcoming weeks. It is important to mention here that earlier in October 2019 during the JUI-F’s Azadi March, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had demanded resignations from his party parliamentarians and also from the MNA’s of opposition parties, but the two major parties had opposed the option.