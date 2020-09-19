Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A stampede was witnessed outside the building of Town Committee taluka Shujaabad on Friday as

thousands of flood-affected people, including women and children, thronged the building as soon as they learnt about the distribution of relief goods by Assistant Commissioner (AC).

The affectees blocked the main Mirwah Gorchani-Mirpurkhas road, and also tried to forcibly enter the building due to which some women fell unconscious.

Ambulances were called in which shifted those falling unconscious to the rural health center in Mirwah Gorchani. The huge rush of people prompted the authorities to call in heavy contingents of police.

Talking to newsmen, AC taluka Shujaabad Syed Asghar Ali Shah lamented that despite the fact that over 0.1 million people lived in his taluka, majority of whom were flood victims, he had been provided only 2,000 ration bags and 2,000 mosquitoes nets for distribution among the affectees.

He added that due to small quantity of these items, many flood victims had remained deprived of their share in ration. However, police managed to control the situation after sometime.

Elderly man killed in road mishap

An elderly villager was killed in a road accident near Crescent Model School in Jhuddo town on Friday. Reports say that Lakhman, 60, son of Malang Kolhi, resident of village Malkani Shareef, was on his way that suddenly a speeding vehicle knocked him down. Vehicle’s driver, however, managed to flee from the spot.

Pedestrians immediately rushed the man to rural health center where the doctors pronounced him dead. Jhuddo police were searching for the driver till the filing of this news.