ISLAMABAD- The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 per tola on Friday and was traded at Rs 114,700 against its price at Rs 114,200. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 429 and was traded at Rs 98,337 against its sale at Rs 97,908, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 20 and was traded at Rs 1300 against its sale at Rs 1320. Similarly, the price of 10 gram silver also decreased by Rs 17.14 and was traded at Rs 1114.54 against its price at Rs 1131.68. The gold prices in the international market increased by $4 and were traded at $1953 against $1949, the association reported.