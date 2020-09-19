Share:

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has on Saturday said that the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) will be launched soon.

Asim Bajwa took to Twitter and told that teething issues are resolved, fare is decided, trial runs are underway, O&M award is given and hiring is in progress.

Orange Train:On our way to launch the project soon; teething issues resolved,fare decided, trial runs underway,O&M award given,hiring in progress. #cpec #CPECMakingProgress #PakistanMovingForward pic.twitter.com/KMLZeb6GNB — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 19, 2020

Earlier, it was reported that Orange Line Metro train project will be open for the public in the last week of October this year.

According to sources, the provincial cabinet will give a final nod for the transportation fare of the metro service. “Technical works on the 25-kilometre long route of the Orange Line Metro project has been completed,” they said.

The Orange Line project, is a rapid transit system under construction in Punjab’s capital Lahore. The line will span 27.1 km (16.8 mi) with 25.4 km (15.8 mi) elevated and 1.72 km (1.1 mi) underground.

The line will be served by 26 stations and is expected to handle 250,000 passengers daily, travelling via trains.