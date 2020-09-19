Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Inam Ghani has directed that traffic police teams should ensure measures for swift movement of ambulances on priority basis on highways in all the districts of the province and RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should also monitor the measures in this regard.

He directed that ambulances carrying patients should not be stopped unnecessarily at police checkpoints as such vehicles should be allowed to leave immediately after confirmation of medical emergency. All police vehicles passing through the roads should clear the road for ambulances without delay and clear the traffic signals to give way to the ambulances transporting patients to the hospital.

He directed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province including CCPO Lahore and a letter had been issued in this regard.

As per the details, the letter directed the regional and district police officers to immediately clear the road for the arrival of ambulances at the place of medical emergency and in case of road blockade or violation of one way on two lane roads should also be overlooked to protect the life of the patient.

He further said that in case of a traffic accident, it was the responsibility of the police to clear the scene for traffic as soon as possible while providing all possible assistance to the ambulances and medical personnel to perform their duties on the highways. SOPs should be implemented in all cases.

police enrolled 229,217 tenants under TRS this year

The Lahore Police (Operations Wing), in its report regarding performance of the Tenant Registration System (TRS) and ‘Hotel Eye’ software, Friday issued details of checking, enrollment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications under the system.

According to the report, Lahore Police enrolled 229,217 tenants under the TRS this year.

The Cantonment Division enrolled 49,666, City Division 29,018, Civil Lines Division 15,482, Iqbal Town Division 16,808, Model Town Division 59,571 and Sadder Division 58,672 tenants under the TRS. Lahore Police also enrolled 51,572 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) through the system.

Lahore Police arrested 57 proclaimed offenders of different categories through TRS including 53 proclaimed offenders under tenant registration, whereas four proclaimed offenders through ROPE.

The Cantonment Division enrolled 9,273, City Division 12,114, Civil Lines Division 4,660, Iqbal Town Division 2,468, Model Town Division 6,247 and Sadder Division 16,810 private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE).

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that ‘Hotel Eye’, another software of Lahore Police, also proved very helpful to arrest criminals particularly proclaimed offenders.

As many as 531,767 persons were checked though the software and 167 proclaimed offenders were arrested during checking process through the software during the year.