Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar over rising crime rate and disappearances in the federal capital.

Chief Justice remarked that land grabbing crimes are on the rise in Islamabad and surprisingly state ministries are involved in illegal real estate business and ordered Shahzad Akbar to appear in court in person on September 21. Chief Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and IG Islamabad have also been summoned.

The court order asked Shahzad Akbar to state whether he had given any advice to the Prime Minister for maintaining law and order and protection of civilians. Legal assistance has also been sought from the Vice Chairman of Islamabad Bar Council and the President Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

The court order said that reports show how the system has become corrupt and is on the brink of collapse. Powerful elite of Islamabad are directly responsible for breaking of the law and there is no hesitation in saying that the state has failed to protect ordinary citizens.

The court said that the institutions that were set up to protect the fundamental rights of the citizens are directly or indirectly involved in breaking the law. The dire law and order situation in Islamabad is unbearable and citizens’ confidence in the justice system is waning.

IHC said that it is the responsibility of the state to ensure rule of law to restore the confidence of citizens.