Islamabad- Male and female hostels of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) will completely reopen on September 21st, said a statement. The statement referring to Provost (Female) Dr. Amna Mehmood, the female students may re-join hostels on weekend September 19-20 till 7 PM. Meanwhile, according to Provost Male Hostels Dr. Abrar Anver, the male students may re-join the hostels on September 20th (afternoon). The university administration has directed students to strictly follow the SOPs, while it has also reiterated the resolve that no stone would be left unturned to practice all the procedures and precautions amid reopening to keep campuses pandemic free.