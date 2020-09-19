Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday has published the tax directory of Parliamentarians that showed Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid Rs 282, 449 tax and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif has paid tax worth of Rs 9.73 million in the tax year 2018.

Following the past practices, the FBR has published the tax directory of the Parliamentarians for the tax year 2018. The directory contains tax details of Members of the Senate of Pakistan and Members of the National as well as Provincial Assemblies. Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was the chief guest of ceremony to release tax directory and hold balloting for audit of the taxpayers.

Tax directory showed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid Rs 282, 449 tax in 2018.

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif has paid tax worth of Rs 9.73 million. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani paid Rs1.36 million and Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla paid Rs1.59 million tax in year 2018. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser paid Rs537,730 tax and Rs5,790,500 as AOP. Former President of Pakistan Asif Zardari has paid Rs 2.89 million tax and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid R s294, 117 tax. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has paid Rs 241.3 million as tax and Rs 769,169 as AOP.

According to the tax directory, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Shammid Afridi and Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed has not paid any tax during the year 2018.

Cabinet members

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has paid Rs183,900 tax. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak paid Rs1.826 million. Information and Broadcasting Minister Shibli Faraz paid Rs367,460, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari paid Rs2.44 million, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer Paid Rs5.35 million, Minister for Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed paid Rs579,011, Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan paid Rs26,055,517 and National Food Security and Research Minister Fakhar Imam paid Rs5,212,137.

Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar paid Rs22,445 and Rs59,421,700 as AOP (Association of Person). Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood paid Rs231,730, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Minister Khusro Bukhtiar paid Rs624,292, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi paid Rs896,191, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haque paid Rs66,749 and Federal Minister for Communications and Federal Minister for Postal Murad Saeed paid Rs374,728.

Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah paid Rs58,120. Law Minister Farogh Naseem paid Rs35,135,459, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan paid Rs1,046,669, States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Minister paid Shehryar Afridi Rs183,900 Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Minister paid Ali Amin Gandapur Rs378,763, Religious Affairs Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri paid nothing but Rs3,506,009 as association of persons (AOP).

Opposition leaders

Ahsan Iqbal had paid Rs 357,100, Khawaja Saad Rafique paid Rs2.95 million, Khawaja Asif paid Rs4.37 million and Ayaz Sadiq paid Rs385,437. Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Rana Tanveer Hussain has paid Rs386,751. Former Prime Minister Pervaiz Ashraf paid Rs267,380, Khursheed Shah Rs305,100, Naveed Qamar paid Rs208,689, Akhtar Mengal paid Rs1.324 million tax, Rana Sana Ullah Khan paid Rs1.388 million and Khurram Dastgir Khan paid Rs316,933 tax in year 2018.

Senators

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri paid Rs321,049, Mushahid Hussain Sayed paid Rs203,623, Muhammad Talha Mahmood paid Rs29,210,399, Sirajul Haq paid Rs216,800, Chaudhary Tanvir Khan paid Rs3.24 million, Dr. Asif Kirmani paid Rs335,478, Mushahid ullah Khan paid Rs316,461, Pervaiz Rasheed paid Rs175,841 Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq paid Rs347,442, Abdul Rehman Malik paid Rs173,753, Mian Raza Rabbani paid Rs1,600,751 tax and Rs2,667,183 as AOP, Sherry Rehman paid Rs1.51 million and Farooq Hamid Naek paid Rs6.47 million.

Chief Ministers

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar has not paid any tax in year 2018.Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has paid Rs 1,022,184 as tax and Rs 6,354,761 as AOP. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Mehmood Khan has paid Rs235,982 and Chief Minister Balochistan has paid Rs4.81 million tax in 2018.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Hafeez Shaikh said, “The tax details of Pakistan’s elected representatives will be published today [and] a tax directory of parliamentarians is being issued”. He said that some 90 senators and 311 MNAs paid a total of Rs800 million in taxes.

He said that government is making the FBR’s tax system transparent. He further said that government has taken two decisions including not bringing the tax audit under the control of any officer. “We are trying to have fewer people audited; we do not wish to audit a lot of people. This year, more than 10,000 cases have been selected for auditing,” Shaikh noted, adding that less than 1% of the people would be audited for income tax.

The adviser stressed, however, that the salaried class as well as the beneficiaries of the tax amnesty scheme were not included in the audit. A 1.7% audit of sales tax would also be carried out, he said. “The government’s basic philosophy is to collect taxes,” he underlined, adding that the PTI regime wished for taxes to be collected in such a way that there were no undue hardships for the business community and no harassment of taxpayers.

Hafeez Sheikh said two committees comprising of representatives from both the FBR and business community have been constituted to address complaints against FBR and issue of refunds to facilitate the taxpayers. The Advisor on Finance said the government wants to make tax collection trouble-free for the people, particularly the business community. He said no new tax was imposed on business community in this year’s budget. He said subsidies were maintained for industry, particularly the export industry to minimize the cost of doing business.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said the government refunded 240 billion rupees during the last fiscal year which is double as compared with previous year. He said system of sales tax on exports has also been computerized and refund can be had in 72 hours by filling a form while sitting home. He said the process of refund of income tax is also being made faster.