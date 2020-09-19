Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - United Kingdom - based Pak-Kashmir Diaspora’s representative outfit – the Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council Thursday disclosed that in Germany, a Frankfurt-based Indian Consulate official allegedly RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent has been arrested by the local law enforcement agencies for indulging in suspicious activities.

Chairman of the Global Pak Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan & President of the organisation Kala Khan disclosed in a joint media conference at the organization’s Head Office in London on Thursday. Quoting authentic reports reaching from Frankfurt, they said that the arrested RAW agent might be sentenced to 15 years imprisonment once proven guilty, said a press release reaching from the United Kingdom.

The GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and the President Kala Khan further told media that 4 of the Indian officials of Indian Consulate Frankfurt have been advised to leave Germany due to their suspicious activities in that country. “These four Indian diplomats were identified as Vice Consular Raj Kumar Doghal, Punkaj Kumar, Parbarkar and Tarphati”, The GPKSC leaders said. The GPKSC Chairman further revealed that German Authority’s were looking for another RAW agent, involved in suspicious activities.

“It is believed that 4 of the Indian RAW agents were engaged in the suspicious and objectionable activities defying the diplomatic norms in Germany.

“So far they have arrested 3 of the Indian RAW agents as they were engaged in damaging the Kashmir freedom and & Khalistan movements allegedly launched by the Germany based freedom-monger Kashmiris and Sikhs struggle for the liberation of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The GPKSC leaders recalled that in 2015 the German Authorities had arrested an Indian origin-German national identified as Balbir Singh Sidhu and the Four Indian RAW agents whom were serving Indian Consulate in Frankfurt.

“They assigned for sending information about the movements for liberation of IIOJK and Khalistan Movement’s besides the German-based Kashmiris and Sikhs engaged in highlighting the Human Rights violations in IIOJK,” they remembered.

“The German based Kashmiris and Sikhs engaged in highlighting the human rights abuses in IIOJK and the Sikh-majority areas in India, were targeted of severe manhandling and beating with pressure to tell their family members in Germany to stop highlighting India’s human rights violations in the turbulent IIOJ&K state and Punjab”, the GPKSC leaders revealed.

Raja Sikander Khan & President GPKSC Kala Khan underlined that India was biggest human rights violator and terrorist country in the world where over 27 freedom movements were going on at present.