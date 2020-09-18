Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 209,700 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 178,100 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela has already attained maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam was recorded at 96,700 cusecs and 96,100 cusecs respectively. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1239.70 feet, which was 199.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 22,800 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.