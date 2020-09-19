Share:

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Friday said the government was taking numerous steps to resolve issues of the trader community on priority basis.

Speaking after administering oath to the Fruit Mandi Traders Welfare Association here, he said after the passage of legislation related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), exports of the country will increase.

He said the incentives given by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the construction sector will boost economic and commercial activities in the country.

Pakistan overcame the coronavirus issue and the world appreciated its strategy to counter the virus, he added.

Suri assured the traders that he would direct the Capital Administration Authority to resolve their issues as early as possible.