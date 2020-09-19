Share:

Two Arab nations confirmed new cases and deaths Saturday from the novel coronavirus.

Jordan

Health officials said cases rose by 213, taking the number of infections to 4,344 in Jordan.

Recoveries reached 2,511 with 95 reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll hit 29 after three additional fatalities.

UAE

The number of infections rose to 83,433 with 865 more cases in the United Arab Emirates.

With 673 more patients recovering, the number of people who have successfully beaten the virus reached 72,790. The death toll stands at 403 with one more fatality.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed at least 950,490 lives in 188 countries and regions since last December. The US, India, Brazil and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 30.3 million cases have been reported, with recoveries exceeding 20.6 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.