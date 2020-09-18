Share:

ISLAMABAD-Kanwal Malik is a fashion power house established in 2018. It earned early success because of its lavish silhouettes, intricately detailed & rich luxurious evening and bridal wear. Our design philosophy is very unique & different. Alluring color contrasts, blushing powdery pallets & contemporary unwonted cuts come together to create unique pieces, where each ensemble is so lovely. It can hold on its own. Recently, the designer launched her gorgeous new studio in Gulberg Lahore with a grand opening which was well attended by the elites of town.