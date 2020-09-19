Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has that important bilateral issues came under discussion during his conversation with Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Taking to twitter on Saturday, the President said talking with President of Turkmenistan and continuing cordial discussion held in Baku was pleasure for him.

It is worth mentioning here that President Alvi on Friday, during a phone call with his Turkmen counterpart had exchanged views on

Pakistan-Turkmenistan bilateral relations, implementation of\ Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline Project, and TAP Power Transmission lines.

"He reminded me that we both are dentists by profession, and that the last four alphabets in our title refer to our profession. The talks were very substantive," the President further tweeted.

According to a press release of the President's Media Office on Friday, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the existing relationship and emphasized the need to further strengthen and diversify trade, economic and energy cooperation between the two brotherly countries.