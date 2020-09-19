Share:

peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz yesterday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by administering vaccine to children below the age of five years.

Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Coordinator Abdul Basit was also present on the occasion.

The campaign, which will start in the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from coming Monday, will see administering of polio vaccine to about 6.5 million children below the age of five years. As many as 28,528 teams have been constituted for the vaccination campaign, which includes 25,410 mobile teams, 1,091 transit teams, 1,864 fixed teams and 163 roaming teams.

The KP government has directed that all the resources be made available to the polio vaccination teams. The government has appealed to the parents to cooperate with the vaccination teams to make the campaign successful.

Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz said it is first time in six months that a full-fledged vaccination campaign has been launched in the whole province.

He said that security arrangements for the polio vaccination teams have also been finalized and he will personally supervise the vaccination campaign to make it successful.