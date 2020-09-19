Share:

KARACHI - Unidentified men on Friday shot dead a ‘Madadgar-15’ police official near Brooks Chowrangi in city’s Korangi district.

According to police, Constable Arif Khan, who was deployed at Madadgar 15 section, was targeted in Korangi area when he was going back to his home from work.

The killing appears to be a targeted because the constable wasn’t wearing his police uniform. The rescue workers identified him through his service card.

The executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr Seemi Jamali, said that the cop had been identified as Arif Khan.

She added that Arif Khan had succumbed to fatal wounds before arriving at the Jinnah Hospital.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, while taking notice of the incident, has sought a report from the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Korangi.