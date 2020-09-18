Share:

KARACHI-The trade delegation from Maldives visited TDAP and met chief executive and secretary TDAP. The chief executive and secretary TDAP welcomed the delegation and expressed hope that this delegation would pave way for the enhancement of trade between the two countries and would strengthen the economic ties. Chief executive informed the delegates that Pakistan is exporting high quality products to the world and it can export to Maldives all required products which include textile, fruits and vegetables, cements, pharmaceutical, iron and steel, surgical instruments and construction material. He said that although bilateral trade volume is quite low and both countries need to explore avenues to enhance bilateral trade. Pakistan is ready to fulfil import needs of Maldives by supplying quality products at competitive rates. The leader of the Maldivian delegation expressed gratitude to chief executive and secretary TDAP for facilitating the visit of the delegation to Pakistan.

He stated that this visit would provide them opportunity to meet exporters of relevant sectors and explore business prospects. He also expressed hope that this visit would go a long way in strengthening the trade relations between the two countries. During their stay, the delegation would visit several manufacturing units and leading business houses as well as financial institutions.

Vice President FPCCI also attended the meeting and assured full cooperation in arranging meetings of the delegates with leading exporters of identified sectors for enhancing business between the two countries.