SARGODHA - A man committed suicide over some domestic issues in the limits of Sillanwali police station. According to police sources, 55-year-old Rana Aslam, resident of Chak No 140 SB, had some issues with his family. On Friday morning, he shot himself and ended his life. Police handed over the body to the family after legal formalities. Rana Aslam was father of three children.