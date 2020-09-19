Share:

ISLAMABAD -The husband of PTI MPA approached Secretariat police on Friday for registration of a criminal case against former Additional and Sessions Judge Malik Jahangir Awan. In an application, filed by Chaudhry Khurram, the spouse of PTI MPA Abida Raja, has told police that on 13/9/2020, he along with his nephew Raja Bilal was travelling in his Land Cruiser from Prime Minister House to Bhara Kahu when a man sitting in a car had pointed his hand towards him from window of his car in an insulting manner and later on stopped his land cruiser at PSO Petrol Pump opposite Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “I stepped down and went to the man to ask why he misbehaved with me when he pulled out his pistol and started firing towards me and my nephew Raja Bilal,” stated Chaudhry Khurram in the complaint. He further told police he and his nephew saved their lives while taking refuge behind the filers in the fuel station whereas the man kept firing gunshots in the air.

The people present around caught the man and took him to office and later on handed him over to police, he said adding that he also lost his diamond ring worth Rs1 million and Rs 250,000 cash during the entire episode. He appealed police to register a case against the man and to arrest him. Police accepted application and started investigation. Earlier, police had also registered a criminal case against the spouse of MPA and Raja Bilal on the charge of assaulting ASJ and for criminal intimidation.