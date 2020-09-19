Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Friday reviewed progress in various cases against former president, prime ministers, and others and decided to file appeals in relevant courts against the bails granted to different suspects besides utilising resources to nab the proclaimed offenders.

The decision to this effect was taken a meeting chaired by Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal. According to NAB spokesman, the meeting reviewed the overall performance of the anti-graft watchdog.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said the bureau was strictly pursuing the policy of accountability for all. The meeting decided to get certified copies of the bails granted by the courts to various suspects for filing the appeals.

The meeting reviewed the progress in the cases against former Prime Ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, former President Asif Al Zardari, former Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, Aslam Khan Raisani, Sanaullah Zerhi, Murad Ali Shah, Qaim Ali Shah, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sarwar Khan, Noor ul Haq Qadri, Dr Zafar Mirza, Babar Khan Ghouri ,Manzoor Wasan, Agha Siraj Durrani, Syed Khursheed Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Adil Siddique, Waseem Akhtar, Sardar Ashiq Gopang, Barjees Tahir, Ejaz Jakhrani, Rana Sanaullah, Sabtain Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan, Sahibzada Mehmood Zeb, Sher Azam Khan, Engineer Amir Muqam,Captain Safdar, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Usman Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah, Asfandyaar Kakar, Asim Kurd, Saadat Anwar, Rehmat Baloch, Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, Hassan Nawz, Hussain Nawaz, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Amjad Ali Khan, Siddique Memon, Manzoor Kaka, Shahid ul Islam, Uzma Adil, Saeed Ahmed Khan, Tahir Basharat Cheema, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Ghulam Mustafa Phal, Farkhand Iqbal, Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, Kamran Lashari, Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, Murtaza Malik, Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Kamran Shafi, Mudarba/Musharka accused Mufti Ehsan, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Bank of Khyber, Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami, K-Electric, NTS, and others, sugar mills managements in sugar subsidy scam, fake housing/cooperative societies and others.

It may be mentioned here that BRT case was in Supreme Court of Pakistan, in which NAB is not the party. NAB will pursue the investigation till logical conclusion in light of the verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan.