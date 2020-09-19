Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday briefed Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan in detail on overall disease prevalence and specific issues pertaining to Balochistan. The chief minister paid his maiden visit to NCOC here on Friday. The NCOC apprised CM Balochistan that to assist in enhancing available testing capacity additional testing labs would be established in three districts of Balochistan. The CM said: “Balochistan will further increase the testing for disease containment.” The CM appreciated the efforts of NCOC and integrated efforts of federation and all federating units.