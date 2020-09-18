Share:

“In many respects, you know, they (ISIS) honour President Obama … He’s the founder of ISIS. He’s

the founder of ISIS. He’s the founder.”

–Donald Trump address to a rally in Florida (2016)

The group is known for its brutality and ability

to undermine the security of any state.

The consequences of the United States’ Iraq invasion were far-reaching; they severely undermined the stability of the already fragile Middle East. While the US was already struggling with crises of all sorts in the region, a deadly organisation emerged, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS). Year 2014 was the height of IS operations. It captured large swathes of land both in Iraq and Syria.

While the group has almost negligible presence in Iraq and Syria as news reports suggest, it has found itself a new battleground: Afghanistan. As the prospects of reaching a peace deal between different stakeholders in Afghanistan are high, the group remains a serious challenger to the stability of any future political setup.