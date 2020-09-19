Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr. Shahbaz Gill Saturday said the PEMRA will take action if Nawaz Sharif’s address to the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) is aired.

The SAPM took to Twitter and warned that other legal options will also be used. Shahbaz Gill asked that how is this possible that a fugitive takes part in political activities and delivers speeches.

He said the Sharif family cannot do anything but lying and it also lied about PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s health.

Nawaz Sharif on Friday accepted the invitation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to virtually join the APC on September 20.

Bilawal later tweeted, “Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September.”