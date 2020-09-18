Share:

ISLAMABAD- The world is one step closer to having a totally secure internet and an answer to the growing threat of cyber-attacks, thanks to a team of international scientists who have created a unique prototype that could transform how we communicate online. The invention led by the University of Bristol, revealed in the journal Science Advances, has the potential to serve millions of users, is understood to be the largest-ever quantum network of its kind, and could be used to secure people’s online communication, particularly in these internet-led times accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. By deploying a new technique, harnessing the simple laws of physics, it can make messages completely safe from interception while also overcoming major challenges that have previously limited advances in this little used but much-hyped technology.